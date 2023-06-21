Unga wa Dola empowering girls through tech programme

Unga wa Dola has successfully concluded its groundbreaking acceleration programme, "She Affirms," aimed at addressing the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. More than 800 girls from Kilifi County have been equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in these traditionally male-dominated areas.

The "She Affirms" programme, designed to increase the representation of girls in STEM, garnered support from various stakeholders, including fellow women, local teachers, parents, and the community.

By enlisting these individuals as agents of change, Unga wa Dola aims to remove the obstacles hindering girls' pursuit of careers as inventors, entrepreneurs, and change makers.

Lucy Nasidai, the head of digital at Unga wa Dola, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme's success.

Gender gap

"This programme has shown us that by working together, women and girls can remove the obstacles they face in pursuing careers as change makers, inventors, and entrepreneurs, and the private sector is uniquely placed to accelerate this change," Nasidai said.

Unga wa Dola has been at the forefront of narrowing the gender gap by committing extensive resources to support collaborations with women and young girls.

Recognizing the importance of inclusivity and diversity in fostering innovation, the organization aims to contribute to the development of a more inclusive and innovative ecosystem.

Globally, female students constitute only 35 per cent of all students enrolled in STEM-related fields, highlighting the gender disparity prevalent in STEM education. Kenya is no exception to this trend, as the Ministry of Education reports a significantly low number of female students in STEM fields.

Empowering girls

According to the Brookings Institute, women make up only 18 to 31 per cent of science researchers in sub-Saharan Africa, compared to higher percentages in other regions.

The need for increased investment in STEM education is vital for the African continent to achieve the goals outlined in the African Union's 2063 agenda. With the complexity faced by developing nations, Kenya, in particular, relies heavily on technological advancements and cooperation. As such, the participation of women in these fields is essential.