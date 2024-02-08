Unclaimed financial assets rise to Sh62bn as owners abandon low-value properties
What you need to know:
The value of unclaimed financial assets has been rising on the many low-value assets that do not motivate owners to follow up.
70 per cent or Sh43.4 billion is in denominations of below Sh5,000.
Money in bank accounts and assets in gift vaults are classified as unclaimed after five years of inactivity.
The value of unclaimed assets including cash and shares hit Sh62 billion at the end of December, blamed on many low-value assets that do not motivate owners to claim.
The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) data shows the latest figure is an 11.5 per cent jump from Sh55.6 billion that the entity held at the end of 2022.
UFAA chief executive and managing trustee John Mwangi says the pile-up has come on the back of slowed reunification of the assets with owners partly because 70 per cent or Sh43.4 billion is in denominations of below Sh5,000.
“Out of the unclaimed Sh32 billion, 70 per cent of it is in small denominations of less than Sh5,000, attributable to people forgetting their bank accounts, ignorance, relocation and death,” said Mr Mwangi in an interview with the Nation.
The high percentage of the assets with low values has posed a challenge to Ufaa due to the high cost of reunifying these assets with their owners when compared to the value. The amount has accumulated over the nine years that Ufaa has been operational.
Mr Mwangi says Ufaa has collected Sh32 billion in cash over the period and is also holding 1.7 billion shares valued at Sh30 billion.
Banks have submitted about 67.7 per cent of the assets, followed by listed companies (16.9 per cent), telcos (9.3 per cent) and insurers (5.3 per cent). Others have come from pension funds, saccos and other sources.
Ufaa had in a separate disclosure put the percentage of unclaimed financial assets reunified with the rightful owners at 3.7 per cent as at the close of June last year against a six per cent target and a drop from 5.9 per cent recorded in the previous year.
Assets become unclaimed purely because of passage of time. Different assets have got different time horizons with the longest being five years.
Money in bank accounts and assets in gift vaults are classified as unclaimed after five years of inactivity. For dividends and shares it is three years. The period is one year for salaries and wages. Ufaa holds in trust the assets it receives.