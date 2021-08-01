Uganda angered by 7pc Kenyan levy on its milk

Lato

 Workers arrange cartons of Lato milk products in Kisumu on January 17, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Uganda has protested Kenya’s delay in abolishing a seven per cent levy on milk imports following recent bilateral talks meant to resolve the stalemate as Kenya attributes this on third wave of Covid-19 that has hit Uganda.

