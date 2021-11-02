Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Uchumi Supermarket

Uchumi supermarket along Aga Khan Walk Nairobi on January 12, 2020.

| File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Uchumi seeks Sh203m over illegal eviction

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Uchumi Supermarkets wants Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC)’s two top officials fined Sh203 million and jailed for six months for alleged violation of court orders protecting the retailer from adverse action such as eviction or asset attachment.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.