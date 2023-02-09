UAE-based fast food chain ChicKing enters Kenya

Dubai-based halal fast-food chain ChicKing has entered Kenya with its first fast-food outlet in Mombasa, the first in the East African Market.

ChicKing, which specialises in fried chicken, opened the quick-service restaurant on Mombasa’a Nyerere Avenue in partnership with the newly formed local franchise M/s Crispy Ltd.

ChicKing Global Franchise Operations Manager Sayed Mahmoud said they will open a second branch in Nairobi soon.

“All our chicken is sourced locally, the bread for the burgers and even the potatoes for the French fries, everything is coming from the local market,” he said during the official opening of the branch on Wednesday evening.

By setting up in Kenya, ChicKing, which has seen rapid growth in international markets in recent years, will be taking on rival international brands that have already opened in Kenya such as the US-based fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Burger King.

ChicKing has more than 230 stores in Oman, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Djibouti, Somalia, and South Africa.

It also has branches in Angola, Bangladesh, Morocco, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the Maldives, India, Australia, India, and New Zealand.

Fast food is one of the world’s growing segments. The growing segment comprises formats like fast-food chains, cafes, and fine-dining restaurants.

Halal meat is slaughtered according to Islamic customs.

The general understanding is that halal products should not be contaminated with pork or alcohol and that livestock is slaughtered per Islamic Shariah law.

Similar to kosher practices, Islam requires the animal to be killed with a single slash to the throat while alive. It is intended as a way for animals to die swiftly and minimise their pain.