Two more liquor firms sue KBL in beer distribution row

Two more liquor distribution firms have sued beer makers Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) and UDV (Kenya) over fears that the duo might terminate their distributorship agreements, intensifying the fight between various beverage distributors for a share of the Nairobi and Kajiado markets.

Tony West Limited and Outlook Index Limited are claiming that KBL and UDV (Kenya) are intending to grant another company exclusive distributorship rights of 18 routes covered by the agreements.

Their suit comes days after another set of two firms, Ngong Matonyok Wholesalers Ltd and Manara Ltd, sued KBL and UDV (Kenya) Ltd over the intended termination of distributorship contracts, and exclusively granting the supply routes to a third party.

Some of the market regions that the four companies are fighting to retain were returned to another distributor, Bia Tosha Ltd, by the Supreme Court last week.

In a judgment dated February 17, 2023, the Supreme Court allowed Bia Tosha Distributors to regain exclusive control of 22 liquor distribution routes, which had been repossessed by KBL in 2016.

The routes had been given out to other distributors. As a result of the Apex court's judgment, Bia Tosha has since issued an advert declaring itself the exclusive distributor of the KBL products in the routes that it had lost.

Terminate distributorship

But Tony West Limited and Outlook Index Limited have said that they are on the verge of losing an investment of Sh1.5 billion should KBL and UDV (Kenya) terminate the distributorship agreements they signed in November 2016 and May 2019.

"The plaintiffs have operated the business smoothly and uninterrupted until February 20, 2023, when a representative of KBL and UDV (Kenya) informed them in writing that they intend to grant another company exclusive distributorship rights over the territories covered by the distributorship agreements which are still valid and operational," their lawyer Peter Wanyama said in the court papers.

The 18 distribution routes are Kawangware, Kitengela, Athi River, Ngong Road, Bissil, Satellite, Kenyatta Market, Hurlingman, Upper Hill, Dagoretti, Ndonyo, Kajiado, Namanga, Industrial Area, South B, Nairobi West, Langata and Rongai.

The two companies claim that the actions of KBL and UDV (Kenya) comprise a massive breach of Section 21 of the Competition Act (2011), which prohibits restrictive trade practices.

In addition, they maintain that the intended actions constitute a breach of the distributorship agreements and that they have been paying taxes to the government. The said contracts provide for the resolution of the dispute between the parties through arbitration, the lawyer said.

They want the court to issue an interim order suspending the intended termination of the agreements pending the hearing of the case.

They also want KBL and UDV (Kenya) barred from interfering with the distributorship rights as per the agreements dated October 17, 2016, and May 15, 2019.

In the court papers, Tony West and Outlook Index claim that after execution of the distributorship agreements they invested heavily in warehousing infrastructure (Sh78 million), recruitment of personnel (205 permanent and seven temporary employees), heavy commercial trucks and vehicles (Sh150 million) and raised a working capital of Sh400 million to operate the business.

They also procured and obtained bank guarantees of Sh230 million as prerequisites of the distribution contracts and Sh60 million loans from a bank to support the business.

In the other suit filed by Ngong Matonyok Wholesalers Limited and Manara Limited, the High Court has since issued temporary orders barring KBL and UDV (Kenya) from interfering with supply routes given to them.

Court papers indicate that the two distributors have a five-year Distribution Agreement dated April 30, 2019, with KBL and a three-year agreement dated June 1, 2022, with UDV (Kenya) Limited.

Under the agreements, Ngong Matonyok Wholesalers Limited said it is entitled to market, resell and distribute the KBL’s products within Kiserian, Ngong, Wangige, Magadi, and Dagoretti among others while Manara Limited said its areas are Kitengela, Kajiado, Athi River, Machakos, Bassil, Namanga and Maili Tisa.

The two companies said they have been distributing KBL's products, under various agreements, for 55 years and seven years, respectively.

They told the court that they have signed multibillion shilling investments and entered into contracts with third parties, to enable them to carry out the job.

They said cancelling the agreements would trigger breaches of contracts between them and numerous third parties including contracts relating to leases, hire purchases, and purchase of distributorship trucks and other motor vehicles.

In the case of Bia Tosha, the 22 exclusive routes that Bia Tosha regained control of after the Supreme Court judgment include Namanga, Bissil, Kajiado, Kitengela, Athi River, Industrial Area, South B, and Nairobi West.