TV, digital products pull NMG from loss territory

Nation Centre

The Nation Centre building located along Kimathi Street.  Nation Media Group  returned to profitability in the six months to December 2020 on improved revenue from television and digital products.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nation Media Group (NMG) returned to profitability in the six months to December 2020 on improved revenue from television and digital products after it recorded a substantial loss for the six months to June 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 disruptions.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Keroche launches 10pc alcohol beer

  2. KPA on the spot over Sh715m pay for land it owns

  3. TV, digital products pull NMG from loss territory

  4. KRA wins Sh517m tax battle against Mastermind Tobacco

  5. Britam posts record Sh9bn full year loss

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.