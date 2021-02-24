Tuskys
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Tuskys: Once billion-shilling empire now has only Sh41 million

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Cash-strapped Tuskys Supermarkets has Sh41.6 million in its only bank account with funds, as it fights off at least 26 cases filed by creditors seeking billions in dues dating as far back as 2016.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Telkom Kenya on the spot over fibre revenue

  2. Nigeria has best potential for Islamic banking - Moody's

  3. Decline in tax revenue 'started before Covid-19'

  4. PRIME How Tuskys and Nakumatt shared fate in rise and fall

  5. PRIME Tuskys: Spies, lies and the fight to save dying retailer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.