Turkish military textile firm to set up plant in Nairobi

Turkish textile firm, Raff Military Textile, has announced plans to set up a plant in Nairobi, as it eyes Kenya’s defence industry.

The company’s General Manager, Eray Yükseloğlu, said its entry into the Kenyan market would grow Kenya’s textile industry further due to its expertise in military textile.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in the defence industry to Kenya, a country with a dynamic and developing textile industry. We see this as a great opportunity to contribute to the growth of the sector with our expertise in the military textile industry,” said Yükseloğlu.

Setting up of the plant is expected to create new jobs, in a sector that already employs about 200,000 workers and contributes about 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Potential collaborations

Yükseloğlu said the company considers Kenya to be in a strategic geographical location in East Africa, making it an important market for the firm.

Yükseloğlu also indicated that Raff Military Textile is looking for potential collaborations in areas such as technological infrastructure of the defence industry, customer relationships, local production facilities as well as research and development partnerships.

The company has already held discussions with various educational institutions in Kenya to explore training programmes to develop industry skills.

Creating jobs

“By working with our Kenyan partners, we aim to enhance the capabilities of both countries' defence and security forces while stimulating the local economy and creating jobs. We are very keen to share our over 50 years of expertise and know-how with talented individuals and organizations in Kenya,” Yükseloğlu said.

“By providing the best access to our existing infrastructure and know-how, we hope to contribute to the development of talented professionals in Kenya,” he added.

The company enters the market with the strong belief that Kenya's growth potential aligns with the brand's vision to deliver world-class military, tactical, and police products.