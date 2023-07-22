Tullow says it is in talks with investors for oil project

UK oil giant Tullow Oil says it has commenced talks with potential investors to inject much-needed capital in its Kenya project, which was dealt a major blow in May after two minority investors pulled out.

Total Energies and Africa Oil Corporation, which held stakes of 25 per cent each in blocks 10BA, 10BB and 13T in the South Lokichar Basin in Turkana, recently sold their shareholding to Tullow, giving it 100 per cent ownership.

The exit of two was a heavy blow to the project which has stalled for years due to funding challenges as well as delays in getting land and water rights.

Tullow Chief Executive officer Rahul Dhir said the firm is now in talks with potential strategic investors to inject fresh life into the project, which would put Kenya on the list of oil producers.

“Tullow is 100 per cent committed to Project Oil Kenya. We are engaged in detailed discussions with a number of parties to come in as strategic partners,” said Mr Dhir who is on a visit to Kenya.

A revised field development plan (FDP) for the project in 2021, which increased the size of the crude oil processing facility in Turkana and the size of the pipeline to evacuate the product to Lamu, shows the firm requires capital in excess of Sh377 billion up from the previous estimates of about Sh319 billion.

“We have seen a lot of traction and movement since the new government came in,” said Mr Dhir. He was speaking when he called on National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) Chairman Kiraitu Murungi and CEO Leparan Morintat. He was accompanied by Tullow Kenya BV Managing Director Madhan Srinivasan.

Earlier, the firm had expressed optimism over the project’s prospects the following the resubmission of an updated FDP to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) in March.

Fate of the project

Last month, Kenya said it would decide the fate of the project by September, with the government’s decision set to play a key role in Tullow’s ability to attract strategic investors.

A key consideration will be whether the project in its proposed development plan will be financially viable at a time demand for oil is projected to fall globally in future due to accelerated uptake of renewable energy.

“But if it turns out that we will have volumes of product in the market that cannot profitably amortise the infrastructure to be built, then it does not make economic sense and so the project dies,” Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said last month.

An audit by British petroleum consulting firm Gaffney, Cline & Associates led the firms to revise the production capacity of the Turkana oilfields to 120,000 barrels of oil per day up from the previous significantly lower estimates of 70,000.

Preparatory work

The government has set aside Sh2.4 billion over the next three financial years for preparatory work on the Lokichar-Lamu crude oil pipeline.

“With the State’s carry-in interest of 22.5 per cent share in the production sharing contract, Nock stands to earn approximately $8 billion at the current rate of $80 a barrel, an amount that will be enough to cut dependency on foreign aid and lift millions of Kenyans out of poverty,” said Mr Murungi.