Troubled Imperial bank to offset loans using security provided

A court has ordered troubled lender Imperial Bank Ltd (IBL) to offset loans issued to two companies using security, which had been provided by the borrowers to secure the loans.

High Court Judge Kizito Magare ruled that guarantors are not entitled to continue being saddled with guarantees, which they can clear and be free as the bank concludes liquidation.

The two separate but similar decisions are likely to trigger other borrowers with loans secured by guarantors to move to court seeking to compel the bank to clear them.

Justice Magare ordered IBL to offset a $500,000 (Sh71.28 million) loan it had issued to Sutton Holdings Ltd by using security which guaranteed the same.

“They already have binding contracts whose tenor is clear but one party does not want to carry out its part of the bargain,” said Justice Magare.

He said since 2017 IBL was applying interest but did not know the exact amount due while Sutton Holdings Ltd sought to offset the loan using existing securities by the guarantors who signed up for setting it off.

“The defendant (IBL) is unwilling and unable to realise security to enable the plaintiff to cut his losses and reduce indebtedness. This is not a withdrawal of money but debiting an already existing security,” said Justice Magare.

The judge described the conduct by the bank not only as a breach of contract but also unreasonable saying that it is not a case where a party seeks to gain an unfair advantage over other depositors.

Justice Magare also ruled that the bank ought to have acted within a reasonable period to offset amounts as it (bank) has not in its pleadings denied existence of funds.

“The persons requesting off-setting were related parties which under KYC (know your customer) the bank has an obligation to have regard to beneficial ownership,” said Justice Magare.

Through lawyer Willis Oluga, the plaintiff told the court that it wrote a letter to the bank regarding its intention to set off the loan and discharge the property provided as security but the lender declined

According to the plaintiff, another breach on the part of the bank was based on failure to set off the security which they already had and continued loading interest without even declining the request.

It argued that had setting off been done, the loan could have not attracted interest and penalties.

However, the bank argued that normal banking business was stopped but loans continued attracting interest.

It argued that since loans and overdrafts continued attracting interest, the plaintiff was obligated to settle the loan and that it was not illegal to charge interest.

Separately, the judge ordered IBL to offset a loan it had issued to Petrocity Energy Ltd through money held in three accounts as guarantee for the loan.

He ruled that the plaintiff was not seeking to take over the role of the liquidator but simply asking that the accounts between the guarantor and itself be balanced without withdrawing any money.