Treasury to vet Sh500m county flagship projects

The National Treasury

The National Treasury building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Counties will have to submit projects above Sh500 million through the Public Investment Management team at the Treasury.
  • Most county projects have been delayed, stalled and failed due to inadequate stakeholder engagement, misalignment to national priorities.

The National Treasury will begin vetting flagship projects selected by county governments to curb wastage through stalled and incomplete works.

