Treasury overturns IRA board's suspension of CEO Godfrey Kiptum

The Treasury has reserved a decision by the board of directors of the Insurance Regulatory Authority(IRA) to send the agency’s chief executive officer Godfrey Kiptum amid a planned investigation into unspecified “legal and any matters of concern”.

IRA board chairman Mwamba Mabonga had on Friday said a special meeting resolved to send Mr Kiptum on leave and replace him on an interim basis with Monica Thirima who is a senior manager at the State agency in charge of consumer protection.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo however overruled the decision and said Mr Kiptum would remain in office pending consultation on the board’s decision.

“It has been brought to our attention that in your capacity as chairman of the board of the IRA, you have made communication to staff regarding leave of chief executive officer with effect on Friday, May 19, 2023,” the PS said in a letter to Mr Mabonga dated May 22, 2023.

“In view of the critical role IRA plays in the insurance industry and to enable the National Treasury enough time to understand circumstances surrounding the decision by the board to send the CEO on leave, it has been decided that the CEO Mr Godfrey Kiptum, Commissioner of Insurance or CEO remains in office pending necessary consultations” Dr Kiptoo added.

In his communication to staff on Friday Mr Mabonga had said all officers with pending leave days at IRA would also proceed on leave alongside the CEO.

“An investigative agency be identified to investigate legal matters and any other matter of concern” Mr Mabonga added in the memo without specifying the nature of investigations to be conducted.

Coincidentally, the special meeting that resolved to send Mr Kiptum on leave came as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u formally appointed Yasin Haji Hussein, Ambrose Makanga Ngari, Joel K. Chemiron, and Immaculate Shamalla as members of the IRA through a gazette notice yesterday. To accommodate the new team, the CS revoked the appointments of Annette Kithi, Muchiri Mithamo, Njenga Mwangi, and Fauzia Arale.

The decision to suspend Mr Kiptum also came days after the High Court directed two lenders to surrender more than Sh7 million belonging to IRA to a city law firm to clear a debt of Sh45 million arising from court fees.

Justice Alfred Mabeya directed the National Bank of Kenya and KCB Bank to surrender the money after Waweru Gatonye & Company Advocates accused the industry regulator of refusing to clear its fees.

The amount was initially Sh263 million arising from legal services offered to the IRA about a decade ago, in a dispute involving the collapsed Lakestar Insurance Company. The owner of the company had sued the regulator seeking Sh12 billion over claims that the winding up of Lakestar Insurance was falsely engineered in 2002.

The law firm told the court that IRA had paid part of the fees leaving a balance of Sh45.9 million, which it had refused to pay.

The court heard that the banks together with NCBA were holding substantial amounts belonging to IRA, which should be used to settle the debt.

“In this regard, I allow the application and make the order nisi absolute only to the extent of the monies being held in the identified accounts,” the judge said.

KCB bank informed the court that an IRA’s bank account at its Capital Hil Branch held Sh5.6 million, while NBK said a different bank account was holding Sh1.47 million, both of which could not settle the entire debt. Senior counsel Waweru Gatonye said that since the decision was passed in 2021, a sum above Sh80 million in interest has accrued.

He said the debt will be borne by the Kenyan taxpayer who is already ‘hard beaten by the bad times that are the economy’.

The IRA through Mr Kiptum said the balance could not be included in the budget projections for 2023/2024.

He further told the court that the regulator had to get approvals from the board of directors and Treasury for settling any amount before committing to pay.

Mr Kiptum pointed out that the Treasury had not communicated its decision and the insurance regulator was running on a deficit, which risked crippling its operations.

The judge rejected the defence saying accounting officers must factor in their work plans and budgets, settlement of court decrees as are other liabilities.

“A simple answer to that is that it is high time public bodies realised that they cannot incur obligations and fail to honor them,” the judge said.

The judge said a time will come whereby public officers who negligently subject public bodies to unwarranted losses should personally be held liable for such losses.

“Failure to plan is planning to fail. The accounting officers of the judgment/debtor knew of the debt way back.