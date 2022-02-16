Treasury chokes cartels with online payment system

Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia who said the new online payment claims system will weed out fraudsters who often exploit suppliers in the guise of facilitating payments at various government offices.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Constant Munda

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

A new online payment claims system by the National Treasury has disrupted cartels that have for long exploited suppliers and contractors through delayed approval of disbursements to solicit bribes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.