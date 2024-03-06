National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo

Treasury audit seeks to merge, privatise State corporations

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
edwinmutai_img

By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kiptoo told the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee that the Treasury is undertaking a reform programme on the State-Owned Enterprises.

  • The policy is also designed for Government Linked Corporations, these being companies in which the government shareholding is less than 50 percent.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How JM Kariuki’s death affected British diplomacy

    JM Kariuki

  2. PREMIUM Big win for men in child custody wars

  3. PREMIUM Ruto’s travel ban that never was

    Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakango

  4. PREMIUM Azimio: Meddle with Nadco report and pay heavy price

    Raila Odinga

  5. PREMIUM DPP Igonga on the spot: Freedom has come for top dogs

    DPP nominee Renson Mulele Ingonga