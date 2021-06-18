Treasury advised on Sh108bn Eurobond secured this week

Edward Ouko

The then Auditor General Edward Ouko addressing guests during the launch of a report titled ‘State Capture: Inside Kenya’s Inability to Fight Corruption’ on May 22, 2019 at the Laico Regency Hotel in Nairobi. The report was facilitated by Africa Center for Open Governance (AfriCOG).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Utilisation of proceeds of 2014 Eurobond could not be traced since funds were fungible.
  • Last week’s virtual Eurobond fundraising campaign was oversubscribed by over four times.

The National Treasury will be required to keep a separate bank account that will be used to account for the proceeds of the new Sh108 billion Eurobond raised this week as it battles the ghosts of the 2014 Eurobond.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Our plan for meat

  2. PRIME Covid devastated his businesses but presented new opportunity

  3. ‘Uber’ for farm machines keeps tractor owner busy

  4. PRIME My 100 coconut palms thrive in dry Ukambani

  5. Know the deadly sheep diseases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.