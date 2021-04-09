Treasury adds Sh81bn to debt in April bond sale

National Treasury CS Ukur Yattani.

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  Charles Mwaniki

The National Treasury exceeded its target from the April infrastructure bond (IFB) issue by Sh21.9 billion, pointing to increased appetite for domestic borrowing amid expanded expenditure and lower revenue collection.

