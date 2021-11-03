Traffic police officer gives up Sh26m bribes to State

A traffic police officer has agreed to forfeit Sh26 million linked to bribes received from matatu operators on Garissa-Thika highway to the State.

In a deal with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Jamal Bare Mohammed, a rider who used to patrol the highway, agreed to surrender the money in a bid to settle a case that has been pending in court since 2017.

The EACC has been pursuing Sh47 million from the officer but the Sh26.1 million had been frozen at Equity Bank, awaiting the conclusion of the forfeiture application.

“The sum of Sh26,193,071 held in Equity Bank account number (withheld) in the name of Jamal Bare Mohamed be and is hereby forfeited to the government,” the agreement adopted by Justice James Wakiaga stated.

The EACC said Mr Mohamed started negotiating with the anti-graft body last year and made a proposal for a settlement. Article 252(1)(b) of the Constitution allows the EACC to negotiate, ask for conciliation or mediation.