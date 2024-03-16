Traders, truckers hit as KeNHA impounds trucks over height rule

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has begun impounding trucks carrying standard 40-foot-high cube shipping containers that exceed the height of 4.3 metres affecting the seamless flow of cargo more so exports.

The authority’s move has affected transportation of cargo to Mombasa as traders prefer using them to transport textiles and other horticulture produce due to its extended space.

Implementation of the East Africa Community (EAC) Vehicle Load Act 2016 by Kenya ahead of its peers in the region has sparked protests among transporters and shippers saying the law should be effected at the same time.

“Most traders prefer to use the 40-foot high cube shipping containers as they give more room to stack goods unlike general shipping units, they offer a little extra height,” said Abdulswamad Mbarak, a tea exporter.

A spot check by the Nation established that exports from East African countries are stuck at different facilities along the Northern corridor after transporters stopped ferrying containers 4.5 metres high over KeNHA move.

In a statement to its 5,000 truck operators, the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) advised its members to park/stop loading the 4.5 metre 40ft high cube shipping containers until KeNHA resolves this matter officially.

“We have requested a 0.2-metre tolerance to allow transporters to load these containers. However, KeNHA has yet to confirm this request in writing. It is important to note that this 0.2-metre height tolerance has no negative impact on our roads or related infrastructure,” said KTA chairman Newton Wang’oo.

He added; “It is only in Kenya that trucks carrying standard 40ft high cube shipping containers are being impounded. Meanwhile, countries operating under the same East Africa axle load regulations, like Tanzania are not impounding similar trucks or requiring permits for the same.”

Mr Wang’oo also asked importers to stop ferrying the containers into Kenya.