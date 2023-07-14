Traders count losses at Mombasa port as truckers stay off roads

The withdrawal of trucks from Kenyan roads, coupled with anti-government protests, continued to disrupt the smooth flow of cargo out of Mombasa port yesterday, causing huge losses to traders and manufacturers.

Hundreds of containers remained uncollected at the port and other container depots after transporters defied government orders to call off their strike. A spot check by the Nation revealed that business at the port of Mombasa was at a minimum.

The truckers are protesting the already suspended directive that drivers undergo retesting by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) before renewing their licences.

In Mtito Andei, Voi and Bonje, hundreds of trucks remained parked, with drivers vowing to continue the strike until the government addresses their concerns. As a result of the strike, only cargo nominated to be transported through the standard gauge railway (SGR) was evacuated from the port, leaving thousands of containers at the facility incurring storage charges.

The port of Mombasa handles about 4,000 containers a day, with the SGR carrying about 1,300. Kenya continue to lose business to Tanzania as a result of the ongoing unrest along the Northern Corridor (Mombasa to Malaba) as traders fear cargo losses and delays. Shippers have also complained about the rising cost of moving cargo through Mombasa port as the strike continues.

Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association chairman Roy Mwathi said the truckers’ strike has caused major losses to traders in demurrage charges.

“We are bearing the cost of the delay as we are responsible for clearing and transporting cargo from the port to various countries in East Africa. With the strike notice still in effect, this will affect how they (regional clients) will consider nominating Mombasa as their port of choice," said Mr Mwanthi.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance has estimated that the Kenyan economy is losing about Sh3 billion a day as a result of the ongoing anti-government protests.

The figure has raised concerns in the business community, leading KEPSA to warn that the country cannot afford to continue with the current political activities.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga called for the protests, which were fuelled by the skyrocketing cost of living in Kenya.

Many citizens are struggling with the burden of high prices for basic goods and services, making it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

Yesterday, Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers Union Secretary-General Roman Waema maintained that the strike would continue.

“We want the 2012 Taskforce on Long Distance Road Safety Report to be implemented. It calls for the reduction of roadblocks, the creation of a special police force to monitor unroadworthy vehicles and the reduction of cumbersome clearance procedures at the border. The government has only suspended the re-testing exercise, which was one of our many grievances,” said Mr Waema.

On the re-testing, the official said: “We asked NTSA to involve stakeholders before implementing the directive, but they ignored us. Apart from the process, the exercise will be a financial burden on drivers who are already earning low incomes.”