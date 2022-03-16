Toyota Kenya to allow trade-in from used car market

Toyota Kenya showroom along Uhuru Highway. The dealer will now run a trade-in model by working with its affiliates that sell used cars.

Toyota Kenya is set to venture into the car trade-in business as a strategy to grow sales of its new vehicles. A motorist will be able to surrender his or her car and pay an additional amount to acquire a new model.

