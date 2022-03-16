Toyota Kenya to allow trade-in from customers

Toyota Kenya is set to venture into the car trade-in business as a strategy to grow sales of its new vehicles. A motorist will be able to surrender his or her car and pay an additional amount to acquire a new model.

The dealer, which has changed its name to CFAO Motors Kenya Limited, will run the trade-in model by working with its affiliates that sell used cars.

The strategy is common among second-hand car yards which allow customers to hand in their vehicles and pay the additional sums that will enable them to drive off with a model of a higher price and/or specifications.

“We are venturing into trade-in of cars to increase sales of new vehicles in the country,” said Arvinder Reel, the managing director of CFAO Motors Kenya Limited.

Toyota is the biggest seller of new cars in the country, dealing in a variety of its namesake models including Land Cruiser, Fortuner and Rav 4.

Introduction of trade-in will make it easier for the company’s customers comprising private firms and rich households to upgrade their cars, helping to fast-track sales.



