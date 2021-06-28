Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

Toxic workplace makes not the right recipe for healthy revenue growth

workplace

The kind of behaviour that workers exhibit at the workplace has an impact on overall production of the company.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

All administrations and organisations are in danger of becoming toxic. Would this toxicity be due to the management, leadership, hierarchies in place or lack of motivation? Or a combined effect of various factors?

