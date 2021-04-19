Tough times as maize flour price passes Sh100 

  • Increase corresponds to a hike in cost of maize with a 90 kilogramme bag now selling at Sh2,600.
  • It also follows a strict government directive on imports coming in from Uganda and Tanzania.

The retail price of maize flour has risen above Sh100 for a two-kilo packet as farmers continue to hoard their produce in anticipation of higher prices in future, denying millers the raw material.

