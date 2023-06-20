Tough economy: Supermarkets now chain cooking oil to stop shoplifting

At Carrefour Supermarket at Thika Road Mall in Nairobi, a Sh160 USB cable is among the items on the shelves that have an electronic tag attached to them. Aimed at curbing shoplifting, the tag can only be removed by the cashier after a buyer pays for the cable.

The same applies to another USB cable at the outlet, which goes for Sh350. This one has a special blinking tag tied to all the sides of the packaging box. One can neither open the box nor leave the supermarket with it without an alarm being activated.

At the outlet’s liquor store, almost every brand worth more than Sh1,000 has a metal tag attached to it, removable only with a special key the cashier holds.

A spot check at various Quickmart outlets across the country, jerrycans of cooking oil are now fitted with security tags following a recent rally in the prices of the commodity — making a pricey target by shoplifters.

Some retailers are even limiting the number of items displayed on shelves or locking up items such as baby formula and perfumes behind glass shelves.

Welcome to the battle against shoplifting in local outlets, where retailers are trying all they can to stay ahead of the ever-crafty thieves who keep devising ways of making away with stock.

Covid pandemic

The surge in shoplifting is, however, coming at a huge cost for retailers who are forced to spend heavily on anti-crime measures such as fitting security tags, closed-circuit television cameras and hiring more surveillance staff.

The Retail Trade Association of Kenya (Retrak), the umbrella body of top local supermarkets, acknowledges the rising menace of shoplifting partly linked to tough economic times.

“It is not a new thing but it would get worse as things get harder” Wambui Mbarire, the chief executive officer of Retrak said.

Insiders said shoplifting has shot up since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that eroded the purchasing power of many households.

This has been exacerbated by the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war that sent the prices of many imports through the roof.

“The bad economic situation has not been helpful at all because items have become too expensive while people’s earnings have been shaky and, therefore, can no longer afford the items they require,” an official of a retail chain said.

Ms Mbarire said the shoplifting menace has also been fanned by a cartel illegally restocking small shops with the stolen goods.

“There is a whole cartel that is restocking shops using items pinched by shoplifters. We believe so because there is usually a systemic manner in which certain items and brands are pinched from shelves” she claimed.

Despite the surge in shoplifting, many retailers opt to handle suspects “internally” than report them to law enforcers because little action is taken against them.

“The law is quite lenient on shoplifters which encourages the crime. You also realise that in many cases the cartels they work for quickly bail them out and they are back with the dirty businesses,” Ms Mbarire says.

“The justice system is also harsh to retailers because the proof of theft is put on them and then judges also often look at the individual stolen items as minor yet if you compound the overall number and value of shoplifted items you realise it is massive.”

Most retailers now demand that shoplifters pay at least thrice the value of the recovered stolen items as punishment instead of handing them over to law enforcers. Some frustrated retailers also take to unorthodox strategies such as parading shoplifters within their premises with the recovered items.

A banner that Retrak posted online in April last year shows a collection of at least 90 photos taken of shoplifting suspects in stores across Kenya. The caption read: “Consumers should refrain from shoplifting. It is a crime.”

The shoplifting menace is not unique to Kenya and retailers worldwide are battling it due to the economic downturn.

Security tags

For example, the BBC two weeks ago reported that shoplifting offences in the UK had returned to pre-pandemic levels forcing supermarkets to fit steaks and cheese with security tags and replace coffee with dummy jars, as they battled to curb a rise in crime.

“Some stores are also limiting the number of items on shelves in an attempt to reduce theft,” BBC said.

In Kenya, shoplifting became the talk of the town in April last year after a man was arrested after stealing rice, cooking oil, and sugar among other items.

He was fined Sh100,000 or in default spend a year in jail. Well-wishers helped him pay the fine but he would later be arrested for the same offence at the Ronald Ngala outlet.