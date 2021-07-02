TMX Mzigo launches online delivery platform

A new courier service has been launched in Kenya.

The TMX Mzigo service allows customers to make orders online from different parts of the world and list their products for sale on the TMX duka.

The company clears products, stores and sells them through its website, leaving the customer with no hustle on importation processes. Riding on the state-of-the-art technology, TMX Mzigo App allows their clients to track their parcels in real-time.

During the launch TMX CEO Anthony Njoroge said: “We continue to envision a transformative approach to improve our services. We will soon launch a crypto currency, the TMX Gold Coin that our importers and exporters can use to buy or pay for their goods anywhere in the world.”

Mr Njoroge said the TMX Gold Coin is currently in its Pre-ICO stage, having acquired funding. He said that they have listed the coin for trading in Binance.

He added: “With the current Covid-19 pandemic people do not want to move around the world buying supplies.

They want to feel safe but they still need products to consume either locally or internationally and TMX Mzigo comes to fill that gap.”

Mr Njoroge said that his firm seeks to ensure the customer has a feeling that they are the ones shopping.

“Our App ensures the courier takes a photo of the product the customer is buying. When the courier starts moving, the customer is able to track how it is moving,” he added.

A recent report by MasterCard about online consumption in the Kenyan market revealed that 79 per cent of Kenyans shop more online since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.