Thugge CBK nomination to top agenda when Parliament resumes

The National Assembly will kick off House business on June 6, 2023 with consideration of President William Ruto’s nomination of Dr Kamau Thugge as the tenth Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Speaker Moses Wetangula has directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the Departmental Committee for Finance and Planning to expedite commencement of approval hearings in preparation for tabling of a report upon resumption from recess.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42 and the resolution of the House of February 15th, 2023, I hereby refer to the message from the President on the nomination of Dr Kamau Thugge for appointment as the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya,” the statement from the Speaker reads.

"The Committee is expected to expeditiously commence the approval hearings in accordance with the provisions of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act 2011 and report to the House within the given statutory timelines”, it adds.

Speaker Wetangula says the mandate of the CBK Governor, including monetary policy, inflation management and stability of the Shilling, necessitates consideration of Thugge’s nomination on a priority basis.

Parliament is currently on long recess.