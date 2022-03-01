Three withdraw suit against Toyota over faulty vehicles

Hino Kenya

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Toyota Kenya has secured a relief after its three customers, who had sued over allegations of being sold mechanically-faulty buses withdrew the suit.

