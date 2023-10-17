Theft of identity on social media tops complaints to CA

Impersonation on social media topped requests to State security agencies for digital forensic investigation between July and September underlining the use of fake identities for nefarious purposes including fraud.

Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) shows requests for probes into digital threats submitted to the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team – Coordination Centre (National KE-CIRT/CC) nearly doubled in the first quarter of the financial year 2023/24.

The National KE-CIRT/CC is mandated to detect, prevent, and respond to various cyber threats targeted at the country. At 54.8 per cent, the largest proportion of requests for investigations was from victims of impersonation on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Impersonation involves someone opening an account on social media purporting to be another person or organisation for a specific motive such as financial gain, data theft, deceiving the public, misinforming, or damaging reputation.

“During the three-month period July to September 2023, the National KE-CIRT/CC received 301 digital investigation requests. This represented a 90.51 per cent increase from the last period April to June 2023,” said CA.

This was followed by requests for an investigation into fake news (22.9 per cent), incitement (8.6 per cent), cyberbullying (eight per cent), online fraud (2.7 per cent), hacking/data theft (1.7 per cent), copyright infringement, and child abuse respectively.