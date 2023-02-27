The unending Regency Hotel sale saga

It is a case that has refused to go away and revolves around one of the country’s biggest financial scams — the Goldenberg scandal — and a botched sale of the Grand Regency Hotel, now Laico Regency.

In a February 17,2023 decision, the Supreme Court gave the case involving Westmont Holdings SDN and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) a new lease of life, when it directed the Court of Appeal to hear the matter on merit.

Westmont Holdings SDN, a company registered in Malaysia, has been seeking a refund of $3.7 million (Sh464.7 million) on behalf of Lynwood Development, which it claims to have paid to the CBK in April 1997.

The amount was a 10 percent deposit towards the purchase of the Grand Regency Hotel.

The case was dismissed in 2017 by a bench of three judges of the Court of Appeal after the company failed to deposit Sh20 million as a security as the banks regulator argued that it was dealing with a ‘ghost’ company.

The CBK argued that Lynwood was wound up in May 2002.

Before it ended up in the Supreme Court, the case had been handled by more than 10 judges of the High Court. There were also countless applications delaying the matter.

The matter was dismissed by Justice Luka Kimaru in 2008 (now Court of Appeal judge) after the company failed to prosecute the case for more than six years only to be revived by the Court of Appeal and sent back to the High Court for a hearing.

While seeking to revive the case, the Malaysian firm attributed the delay in prosecuting the case to prolonged investigations into the Goldenberg scandal.

It further said its representative was involved in a road accident and hospitalised in Malaysia.

It was finally heard by Justice Richard Mwongo on December 16, 2016, dismissing the claim by Westmont Holdings, saying the company failed to pay the balance of the purchase price within the contractual time, resulting in the collapse of the transaction.

“Taking into account the above chronology of events, which are well documented, I am unable to agree with the plaintiff (Westmont) that CBK failed to deliver on its obligations in the (Kamlesh) Pattni/CBK Agreement to allow due diligence,” the judge said.

The company through senior counsel Paul Muite moved to the Court of Appeal and lost before having another go at the Supreme Court.

The firm got its way as a bench of five judges of the Supreme Court reverted the case to the appellate court for a second time.

In the ruling, the bench comprising Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, and Isaac Lenaola said fees should be imposed in a manner that is reasonable and not meant to punish or subdue a genuine claim.

“The Court of Appeal’s order put an end to the appellant’s litigation journey before being heard on merit thereby denying them the opportunity to secure their legal rights,” the judges said.

The judges ruled that the imposition of the fees affected the company’s appeal negatively and sought to punish it, given it was allegedly wound up.

The CBK through senior counsel Philip Murgor opposed the case, saying it was apprehensive that the company was wound up and does not exist and should it lose the case, the purported agent — Jasmine See — will vanish into the thin air at the expense of the banks regulator.

Mr Murgor maintained that the matter is related to Goldenberg, stating that in an agreement dated August 10, 1993, Mr Pattni allegedly agreed to pay Sh2.5 billion to the CBK the balance from the case which was secured using Grand Regency Hotel.

He later proposed the settlement of all disputes between himself and the Treasury on the one hand, and himself, Pan African Bank Group, Uhuru Highway Development, and Pansal Investments Ltd, which would include redemption of Grand Regency Hotel, from a charge held by the CBK.

The parties allegedly agreed to value the hotel and came up with a value of Sh2.1 billion as determined by joint valuers minus Sh145 million that was paid by the receiver.

Mr Murgor said Westmont was not purchasing the hotel from the CBK and allegedly used the Sh185 million paid to him to settle part of the debt he owed to the CBK.

When he defaulted on settling the balance, the CBK was forced to sell the hotel to the Libyans.

The CBK argues that Mr Pattni had paid the money to reduce his liability following an agreement he signed with the government in May 1997.

The banking regulator had told the court that the government did not enter into any sale agreement with the Malaysian company and money received was not kept in any suspense account and therefore no liability was due.

According to Mr Murgor, Lynwood should pursue its claim against Mr Pattni, if it wishes, since the agreement it entered with the businessman did not involve the CBK.

The Malaysia-based firm had told the court that it heard of the CBK’s intention to sell the hotel from Mr Pattni and paid 10 percent of the hotel’s purchase price.

Mr Pattni, a major shareholder of export firm Goldenberg International, was at the centre of a scam that involved re-exporting gold and diamonds.

Mr Pattni had dropped from the case but is named as a respondent.

Grand Regency Hotel, which Mr Pattni surrendered to the Mwai Kibaki administration, was sold to the Libyans in 2008, a deal which evoked public outrage and ended in the appointment of a commission of inquiry.

The Majid Cockar commission of inquiry into the sale of the hotel at the centre of the multi-billion shilling Goldenberg scandal concluded that the CBK could have realised better value for the sale based on prices that were quoted in an earlier auction advertised in 1994.

The Cockar report says one bidder, identified as Hames Watts, was willing to pay $60 million (about Sh4.5 billion at current rates) for the hotel.