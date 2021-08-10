Ms Zoya Verjee,
Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

The making of EZ Plants, a firm that specialises in potted plants

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

When Zoya Verjee resigned from her job, she did not expect the risk to blossom into the flower company it is today.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.