The making of EZ Plants, a firm that specialises in potted plants

When Zoya Verjee resigned from her job, she did not expect the risk to blossom into the flower company it is today.

"I had worked at Amiran Kenya for six years, a horticulture and floriculture business, and I loved the smell of fresh flowers and making flower arrangements, opening a flower shop, therefore, sounded like a good idea,” she says.

She figured that florists would always be needed and that supermarkets and grocery stores cannot fulfil the demand for flowers. Convinced that she was making the right decision, she left employment in December 2018, and three months later, she opened Easy Plant, popularly known as EZ Plants, specialising in potted flowers and herbs, a company that she registered in May 2019.

She sells all herbs you can think of: basil, mint, oregano, lavender and lemon balm to peppermint, rosemary, wild rocket, chillies and thyme. She also sells flowers such as petunia, portulaca, dahlia, zinnia, vinca and violas, which are edible.

At inception, her business was hosted by Plantech Kenya, a seedling nursery in Naivasha, which supported her by giving her space to operate in until her business was stable - she is grateful for this support. She started with five products, basil, mint, marigolds, petunias, violas.

Zoya sources her seedlings from different seed companies around the world, in countries such as the Netherlands, South Africa and Israel. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"Feedback from clients informed what we introduced into the market, and with time, we began to deliver to counties such as Kisumu, Mombasa and other major urban centres across the country – we now work with landscapers and mega project designers and architects,” she says.

What started as a one person venture now employs six, including an agronomist who ensures all agricultural practices procedures are adhered to. She says that even though she’s operating a stable business, this is a tough sector that requires lots of hard work, dedication and continuous learning.

"My seed capital was Sh100,000 from my savings. I used this money to pay for overhead costs such as a permit, business license, registration, barcodes and seeds.”

The beginning was rocky, for instance, she would target to sell 500 plants and end up selling only 10 or five, and on bad days, would sell nothing.

“It was discouraging, but I was determined to keep going. I attended exhibitions and introduced more products and what was missing in my clients' shopping list, I took orders and delivered them,” she says.

She sources her seedlings from different seed companies in flower growing countries such as the Netherlands, South Africa and Israel. She also propagates some seeds herself.

Like it did to many other businesses, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year was a big drawback.

Some of the flowers at EZ Plants, which is based in Naivasha town. The company sells just about any flowers and herbs you can think of.

"We had just introduced new products when the nationwide lockdown was enforced, but nobody was interested in flowers, to counter the challenge, we introduced kitchen gardens seedlings for tomatoes, Sukuma wiki, spinach, capsicums and cucumbers - people were at home, they were not going to the markets or supermarkets and were interested in growing their food, this is what kept us going," explains the businesswoman.

On running a successful business, she explains that the secret lies in having a dedicated team that you can rely on.

Flowers at Zoya Virjee's EZ Plants. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“There is a lot of stiff competition because there are garden centres sprouting every day, but we are confident because we can deliver 2,000 specific varieties on order,” she says.

Pricing is based on seed cost, variety and time it takes to grow.

“Some seeds cost between Sh20-Sh40 a piece because they take a long time to grow, which translates to more attention and irrigation," explains Zoya.

Her advice to entrepreneurs thinking of starting this kind of venture is to ensure that they have a support system made up of people who can support the venture for the first six months when there are no profits.

She adds that it is important to seek professional advice from experts in the industry to avoid common pitfalls that many new businesses find themselves in.