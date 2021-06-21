Rivatex East Africa Limited
Textile firms roaring back in Nakuru, Eldoret

By  Eric Matara

  • The establishment of the Naivasha Special Economic Zone last week received a major boost after the government allocated Sh350 million for its development in the 2021/2022 financial year.

For nearly two decades, the Rift Valley towns of Eldoret and Nakuru boasted a vibrant textile industry that employed thousands of people.

