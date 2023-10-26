Test equipment firm commits to enhancing safety standards in food industry

Test and measurement equipment manufacturer, Fluke, is seeking to build skills and enhancing safety standards in the food and beverage industry in East Africa.

The company affirmed its commitment to that end this week when it conducted specialized training for professionals in the food and beverage industry in the region.

The manufacturer said the training for experts handling critical aspects of the food and beverage supply chains is critical for the industry.

According to the company, despite the industry’s potential to support the region’s economy, it continues to face challenges of product quality, safety, and compliance with regulatory standards, informing the training need.

Safety and quality of products

“Notably, the food and beverage industry contributes more than 10 per cent to Kenya's GDP and sustains employment for over 1 million people. Projections indicate a yearly growth rate of over 5 percent in the coming half-decade,” the company said.

Fluke’s Africa Regional Sales Manager Francesco Pagin said the food and beverage industry plays a crucial role in the economy, and the safety and quality of products are of utmost importance.

“Our training programme in Kenya and the region is part of our commitment to supporting professionals in the industry with the right tools solutions, information and knowledge to maintain safety, quality, and compliance,” Pagin said.

The training that happened this week drew more than 100 professionals within the food and beverage industry in the East African region, with a focus on engineers and technicians.

Highest quality standards

“Skills development is the cornerstone of progress in any industry, and the specialized training provided by Fluke is a valuable resource for professionals in our region. These programmes not only enhance individual competencies but also contribute to the overall growth and safety of the food and beverage sector,” said Sukhi Sagoo, Managing

Director at Hydromatics, Fluke's Regional distributor in Kenya and the region.

Fluke has further committed to providing ongoing support and expertise to the food and beverage industry in Kenya and the East African region.