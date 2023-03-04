Tecno unveils pocket friendly Phantom V Fold

Chinese phone manufacturing company Tecno premium sub-brand, Phantom has launched a new flagship smartphone, the Phantom V Fold, adding to the Phantom X2 Series.

This unfolded during the Tecno’s debut appearance at MWC Barcelona 2023.

The Phantom X2 Series now comprises Phantom X2 Pro 5G (AD8), Phantom X2 5G (AD 9), and Phantom V Fold (AD10).

The Phantom V Fold marks the brand’s emphatic entrance into the foldable device market.

Phantom V Fold is the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ processor.

Phantom X2 series

The phone is equipped with an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system, including a 50MP main camera with a super light-sensitive custom sensor, a further two rear lenses, as well as two front lenses. The system creates an exciting photography experience made possible by the phone’s folding design, from enhanced rear-camera selfies to more immersive large-screen video calling.

This new device comes just a few months after the company launched the Phantom X2 series comprising the Phantom X2 Pro 5G and Phantom X2.

The highlight of the Phantom X2 Pro 5G’s four exceptional cameras is the innovative retractable portrait lens, a technological breakthrough that lowers the threshold for “studio-like” portrait photography.

Latest technological

While its retractable nature ensures the phone remains slim and light, the 65mm lens’ 2.5x optical zoom, large F1.49 apertures and shallow 18.9cm depth of field create a stunningly pure optical bokeh for breathtaking portraiture, as showcased in a series of portraits captured by professional photographer, Rankin, whose portfolio ranges from portraiture to documentary.

The company also announced its latest technological breakthrough, the chameleon coloring technology, on day one of the company’s first ever appearance at the MWC.