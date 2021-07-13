YouTube Shorts launches in Kenya to rival TikTok

The Google and YouTube logos. Google-owned YouTube has temporarily suspended American President Donald Trump's channel.

The Google and YouTube logos.

Photo credit: Robyn Beck | AFP

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

YouTube has announced the arrival of the beta version of YouTube Shorts in Kenya, the company’s new short-form video experience for creating short, catchy videos using mobile phones that's meant to rival TikTok.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.