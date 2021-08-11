Women-related issues dominate health queries in Kenya, data reveals

Women-related issues have dominated Google’s Health search trends in Kenya over the last 15 years, the tech giant has revealed.

According to data released by the company on Wednesday, pregnancy-related terms were the most searched in the Health category. Top on this list was 'signs of pregnancy'.

The search engine’s data reveals that of the top nine most searched health issues, six were women-related.

After pregnancy, coronavirus updates were the second most searched item by Kenyans.

The third was safe days, which refers to the period during the menstrual cycle when women are least likely to conceive.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), the government’s insurer, came in fourth overall. Kenyans mostly wanted to find out the insurer’s paybill number, an indication that a significant number of Kenyans prefer to make their payments using mobile money.

The fifth top search was 'ovulation calculator'. Women seek this information because different menstrual cycles mean that they ovulate at different times, hence a requiring a calculator to predict this.

They often use ovulation calculators and apps like Flo which help with family planning and knowing when their periods are nigh.

The search engine released the list as part of celebrations marking its 15th anniversary.

Top searched health queries, past 15 years in Kenya