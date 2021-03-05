Why Nasa’s Perseverance Rover runs on 'dated' processor

Picture this. If you were asked to send a robot to another planet millions of kilometres away from your home planet, what would be your ingredients for the perfect machine?

I know what I would pick. The latest technology in power generation to keep my robot ‘alive,’ state of the art structural engineering that ensures my robot stays in one piece and the bleeding edge in what computer processing has to offer and so on. Basically, I would go with the best of whatever is available.

But apparently that might be overkill, going by the choice of robot Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) decided to go with for the Mars mission. Nasa's engineers could have probably gone with a much faster CPU, the latest of whatever Intels and AMDs of this world have to offer, but they chose an old unit.

According to the space agency, the Perseverance Rover, which is now scouring the surface of Mars, runs on a PowerPC 750, a single-core processor operating at up to 200 megahertz in speed. To put that in perspective, the rover's CPU is as fast as a personal computer from the late 1990s, an iMac G3. This is quite slow by modern standards, given that the processor is about 23 years old.

Panoramic photos released by Nasa on March 3, stitched together from 79 individual images, with a Mastcam-Z right-eye 110-mm zoom mosaic created from the camera’s first high-resolution panorama imaging sequence. Photo credit: NASA | JPL-CALTECH | AFP

But there is method to Nasa's madness. When you are sending a robot millions of kilometres away to another planet, you want a composition of reliable components, things that cannot break down easily. In this case, it appears ‘tried and tested’ trumped ‘new and fast’.

Besides this, the CPU on the rover is no ordinary one. According to Nasa, the computer contains special memory that can tolerate extreme radiation that exists on Mars and in space.

This NASA photo shows an image of Mars surface acquired by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover. Photo credit: NASA | JPL-CALTECH | AFP

BAE, the company behind the radiation-hardened version of the PowerPC 750 microprocessor manufactured by IBM, boasts of it as “the best space microprocessor available today by any selection criterion — performance, cost, availability, or flight heritage.”