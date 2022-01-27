Twitter suspends spoiler account for 'Wordle' answer reveal

Wordle

Web game wordle asks players to guess a five-letter word in six tries every day.

Photo credit: Stefani Reynolds | AFP

By  AFP

Twitter suspended a bot account on Wednesday for spoiling the solution to the next day's Wordle, the wildly popular internet word puzzle.

