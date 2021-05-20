Twitter relaunches ‘blue tick’ verification application

By  Augustine Sang

Audience Engagement Producer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The blue verification badge, which appears next to a user's handle, is the main way that the platform helps people ascertain the authenticity of Twitter accounts that are of high public interest. 

Microblogging platform Twitter has announced that it is bringing back its verification application process after a long hiatus. 

