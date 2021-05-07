Twitter lets people leave tips for some tweeters

What you need to know:

  • A limited number of users around the world who tweet in English can add a "Tip Jar" feature to their profiles.
  • The group included creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits.

Twitter on Thursday began letting some users add virtual tip jars to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money.

