QR codes to revolutionise service delivery in restaurants

Do you still pay for food and drinks using cash? If Yes, then you are gradually being relegated to Kenya’s history.

A new innovation by Huawei and Safaricom could entirely change restaurant services as you know them across major towns in Kenya.

In a crowded urban eatery, instead of the ordinary process where you order for food or drinks, wait for between 20 and 30 minutes to be served and pay via M-Pesa afterwards, the new solution makes the service faster.

Banking on the power of Quick Response (technology), the dynamic duo in the tech space have launched a service where customers scan a code printed on a menu mini-board placed on a table that directs them to a web-based platform where they choose what they want.

New service

When the Nation visited Pete’s Cafe in Kilimani, Nairobi, where Huawei and Safaricom launched the first trials on Tuesday, several customers were being trained on how to use the new service which also allows them to ask other people to pay for their bills via M-Pesa.

Moments later, the online order, which has details of what has been paid for and the code of the table, lands on the table.

“It is more convenient compared to paying via M-Pesa but still having to wait for half an hour. The situation where waiters get confused who ordered what at what time is now eliminated,” Bakari Yusuf, a customer who ordered coffee via the service told the Nation.

The ‘Scan and Order’ solution comes with the capability to help restaurants digitize their menu and ordering systems enabling them to provide better customer service, optimize their pricing strategies and leverage the power of Big Data analytics.

Food joints with the technology can monitor, in real-time, how foods and drinks are being ordered, what and when to restock, what food to prepare more, how to price and how to package.

“We are happy to embrace technology and again to be the first restaurant in Kenya to launch the 'Scan and Order' service together with Huawei and M-Pesa. Pete is 100 percent owned by locals for locals with a global touch. Together we are chasing a digital world,” chief executive of Pete’s Café Pete Owiti said.

While Huawei and Safaricom have long worked together to build widespread connectivity infrastructure and payments systems, modern payment systems demand going beyond M-Pesa and creating fewer steps in the payments process.

Buy goods

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, managing director of M-Pesa Africa said he couldn’t gauge the potential of a different way to pay for goods other than via ‘Buy Goods’ or ‘Paybill’ options, when a pitch for the solution was conducted for Safaricom.

“I want to thank the research and development team at Huawei for bringing this solution to life,” he said.

Safaricom has since developed Kopo Kopo, a web-based and Android application that helps businesses to manage their transactions. An Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) via *681# is also available for those who don’t own smartphones, to join the global initiative to boost finserve inclusion.

The two companies believe that the ‘Scan and Order’ technology will not only improve service efficiency but also help restaurants optimize their product offerings and hence make more profits.

The QR solution also gives groceries tools to plan their fresh produce purchases and supply chains. By enabling real-time feedback mechanisms, merchants can quickly and cost-effectively respond to consumers requirements in the restaurant.

Innovation

Meng Wei, CEO of Huawei Kenya stated that the tech giant would continue to work with Safaricom to continuously invest in innovation and support Pete’s Cafe’s digital business development.

“We will create more innovative services and a richer digital life for all Kenyans. Further bringing the digital world to every person, home and organization in Kenya,” he said.

The innovation also enables businesses to develop loyalty schemes and build long-term relationships between users and merchants by allowing bonus point management.

By deploying QR codes to order food and drinks, the hospitality industry could become a critical player in building Kenya’s digital economy, where the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated contactless ordering and payments.

This could improve the digitization level of the Kenyan catering industry, which has long remained in the legacy modes of doing business where several levels of person-to-person contact still exist. Making QR a mainstream payment mode across sectors remains an unchartered path, but studies already show Kenyans are ready to adopt it on a massive scale.

The latest Mastercard New Payments Index reveals that in 2021, 96 percent of consumers in Kenya are having more ways to pay compared to last year, with an exploding interest in the use of QR scanning in online payments.

“85 percent of Kenyan consumers find that QR codes are cleaner while 83 percent said QR codes are more convenient for in-person payments,” states survey conducted between February 26 and March 10, 2021 and published on May 6, 2021.