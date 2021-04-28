Public participation on draft data protection rules kicks off

Data protection regulations

A taskforce established to review Kenya’s draft data protection regulations on April 27, 2021 started a three-day virtual public participation.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A taskforce established to review Kenya’s draft data protection regulations Tuesday started a three-day virtual public participation.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Keroche launches 10pc alcohol beer

  2. Kenyans slash mobile cash transfers by Sh38bn

  3. Public participation on data protection rules kicks off

  4. Rent a bike business lands in Nairobi

  5. CA suspends Mt Kenya TV over unsuitable content

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.