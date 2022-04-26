Oppo unveils the Reno 7

Oppo has unveiled the Reno 7 series series of smartphones in Nairobi, seeking to capitalise on the affordability of its devices to gain a firmer market grip.

The Reno 7 is powered by an ultra-sensing selfie IMX709 sensor manufactured by Sony which Oppo believes will guarantee sharper, clearer and brighter unlimited selfie portrait images.

The phones are Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, with varying design and performance.

What distinguishes this series of phones is their Bokeh Flare Portrait feature and high camera shutter speed that can capture moving subjects clearly.

Contrary to the Oppo Reno 6 which has fixed screen messages for self-motivation, the Reno 7 allows users to customise messages to fit their lifestyles.

Compared to other brands, the Reno 7 does not overheat during livestreaming or heavy online gaming while it charges from zero to 100 in 30 minutes as it uses a dual-cell battery technology.

Given its high storage capacity, the Oppo Reno 7 5G, for instance, allows users to use it either for office work or in regular mode. It gives users the room to create different operating accounts in the same phone, just like in a PC.

As for the screen, the phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and has a resolution of 2400×1080. Nothing out of the ordinary in terms of specs, and the screen just looks fine

At the structural level, Oppo has installed the micro lens module on the back cover of the phone, rather than directly mounting it on the motherboard.

The Reno 7 will be available in Oppo and Safaricom stores in Kenya as well as on Jumia, Kilimall and SkyGarden.

Available versions will include the 6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM.