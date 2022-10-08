Nairobi to host internet safety awareness forum

Stakeholders have planned a series of meetings in Nairobi geared towards increasing the safety awareness of internet users.

Dubbed 'Stay Safe Online' and concentrated on creating awareness and interest in individuals who consider cyber security, the virtual meetings are slated for October 12, 19 and 26.

This after professionals from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Nigeria met in Nairobi last week for Cybersecurity Awareness Month meets.

Cyber-attack

The panelists at these meetings include Bob Abrams, Jarrod Mayes, Derek McCarthy, and Mark Hauptman (USA) Nadeen Cole (UK), and Timothy Akande (Nigeria).

Among the matters for deliberation is the use of Acyber, a highly sought-after Cybersecurity solutions provider in the region, and the need to develop partnerships with SMEs, enterprises, higher education institutions and corporations to educate their workforce, clients, students and communities on Cybersecurity and provide them with solutions material to their risk should they suffer a cyber-attack.

Internet fraud

"The partnerships are vital towards ensuring the safety of information in cyberspace," said All Cyber Org founder Evalyn Oloo.

Oloo also revealed students who attend the four-week seminar stand a chance of securing paid internships and jobs from Acyber partners.