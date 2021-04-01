Microsoft wins $22bn US army contract for augmented reality gear

US soldiers testing the Capability Set 3 (CS3) militarised form factor prototype of the Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) and wield a Squad immersive Virtual Trainer (SiVT) during a training environment test event on October 21, 2020
 

By  AFP

Microsoft has won a Pentagon contract for augmented reality headgear for soldiers worth $21.88 billion over the next decade, the company and the US military announced Wednesday.

