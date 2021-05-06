Microsoft pledges to store European cloud data in Europe

  • Microsoft's European clients have long been concerned over the legal status of data they store with US companies in the cloud and the extent to which they could be scrutinised by US authorities.

US tech giant Microsoft Thursday pledged to store all European cloud-based client data in Europe amid unease on the continent over the reach of US legislation on personal data collection.

