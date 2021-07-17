Kenyans have chosen joy and love as world marks emoji day – Report

emojis

A woman enjoys using emojis on her phone.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

A happy face, an octopus, fire, an aubergine and a thumbs up. What do they all have in common? They’re all emojis, widely used ways to say things with one picture in the internet age.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.