Kenya's most searched: EPL, SportPesa and 'how to make love' top 15-year Google list

Google on Wednesday released a list of the most searched items in Kenya for the last 15 years as the search engine marks its 15th anniversary.

Football-related topics topped the list, with search items under the category maintaining unmatched consistency over the years.

The English Premier League, SportPesa and Betin Kenya were the most searched queries by Kenyans.

“The data released reveals that Kenyans’ love for football has remained consistent throughout the 15 years, with many closely following the EPL and the Fantasy Premier League, making them the first and the sixth top most searched item in the general category,” said Google in a statement.

Jumia Kenya and Brighter Monday came in fourth and fifth respectively.

The list also gives insight into the biggest events in news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular trends.

“Google Trends website analyses the popularity of search queries in Google Search and uses graphs to compare search volumes of different queries over time,” said Google in a statement.

Regarding the EPL, Kenyans searched to know the league standings, fixtures, and results of their favourite football clubs.

As for Sportpesa, it topped the charts given that has the highest number of gambling youth in Sub-Saharan Africa, where sports betting has become the most popular form of gambling.

How to kiss, write CV

Kenyans also turned to Google for tips on how to kiss, how to write a CV and how to make money online.

Notable search words were coronavirus in Kenya, the latest statistics, symptoms, prevention and vaccines.

The top search terms also confirm Kenyans’ preoccupation with politicians - with the political class taking the top six most search personalities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta topped the list of trending local personalities, followed by Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Others in the list include lawyer Miguna Miguna, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Below are Kenya's top searches in the past 15 years by category.

Top searched items in General category

1. EPL

2. SportPesa

3. Betin Kenya

4. Jumia Kenya

5. Brighter Monday

6. Fantasy Premier League

7. Kenya Power

8. Jiji Kenya

9. Kenya Law Reports

10.December Global Holidays

Top searched questions

1. How to make love

2. How to kiss

3. How to write a CV

4. What is love

5. How to make money online

6. How to Fuliza

7. How to cook pilau

8. What is my IP

9. How to bake a cake

10.How to write an application letter

Top searched local personalities

1. Uhuru Kenyatta

2. Raila Odinga

3. William Ruto

4. Miguna Miguna

5. Mike Sonko

6. Babu Owino

7. Betty Kyalo

8. Bob Collymore

9. Kanze Dena

10.Jeff Koinange

Top searched lyrics

1. Despacito lyrics

2. Perfect lyrics

3. Amazing grace lyrics

4. Hallelujah lyrics

5. All of me lyrics

6. What a friend we have in Jesus lyrics

7. Kwangwaru lyrics

8. In Christ alone lyrics

9. Hello lyrics

10. Let her go lyrics

Top searched sports queries

1. Premier League

2. Champions League

3. Gor Mahia

4. Fantasy Premier League

5. Europa League

6. AFC Leopards

7. La Liga Table

8. KPL Table

9. Serie A

10.Harambee Stars

Top searched local institutions

1. Kenyatta University

2. University of Nairobi

3. Moi University

4. Kenya Revenue Authority

5. Maseno University

6. Mount Kenya University

7. Teachers Service Commission

8. Strathmore University

9. Egerton University

10. Stima Sacco

Top searched musicians

1. Diamond Platnumz

2. Nicki Minaj

3. Rose Muhando

4. Willy Paul

5. Vybz Kartel

6. Lil Wayne

7. Bahati Bukuku

8. Cardi B

9. Ali Kiba

10.Khaligraph Jones

Top searched global personalities (by Kenyans)