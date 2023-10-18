Is this the end of cybercafés as we know them?

Could this be the beginning of the end of cybercafés?

Can you remember the last time you visited a cybercafé to use the internet and access online resources?

Cybercafés have seemingly begun to lose their value in today's world, as digital transformation and technology gain momentum in the everyday needs of the average person.

What was once the most resourceful and lucrative business that every Tom, Dick and Harry turned to for anything digital or technical has now started a downward spiral, resulting in many Kenyans losing their jobs.

After being one of the businesses worldwide that suffered greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, cybercafés across the country have once again been fighting hard to get back into business. But things are not quite looking up.

Currently, many cybercafés across the country have closed their doors permanently, some temporarily, as mobile and wireless technology continues to grow. With fewer customers coming through the door, the question on everyone's lips is whether these outlets are destined for the dustbin of history.

As mobile and wireless technology become ubiquitous, the future of these once thriving establishments looks increasingly bleak. We are witnessing a paradigm shift where the convenience of faster mobile internet, affordable home internet plans and co-working spaces with free internet access are making the concept of cybercafés a relic of the past.

I'm sure the concept of a cybercafé will be lost on many Gen Z'ers. The idea of paying for a period of time to access an internet-enabled desktop in an overcrowded and mostly air conditioned environment, just to check your email or fill out an application on a portal that would probably take you 5 minutes to complete on your mobile phone while lying on the couch in your living room today, would just seem bizarre.

In the modern era, we have faster mobile internet, affordable home internet plans, faster laptops and conducive co-working centres with free internet, all within the reach of any Kenyan considered a potential market for cybercafés.

As a result, the word cybercafé is rarely uttered today, serving only as a form of nostalgia for those who lived through the era.

A spot check by Nairobi News shows that a number of cybercafés in Nairobi are no longer in operation, with many of the owners citing low patronage.

James Muigai, an assistant manager of a cyber cafe in Kahawa West, shared his fears over the fast dwindling business of cybercafés after having been in the business for four years.

Muigai, who holds a Diploma in Information Technology with certification in CCNA, opened up about the frustration of future unemployment.

“Business has been down and we are no longer able to afford rent,” said Muigai.

He further revealed that the only services that most people seek in cybercafés are government services.

“You find that there’s no flow of customers. Something like browsing is now done on phone, and even when we get customers they just seek government services...printing, photocopying, and other things like application for good conduct,” he added.

Muigai went on to claim that customer consistency has been declining for some time, and it seems to be getting worse.

“Many over time have been forced to close down because there isn't enough money to sustain the business,” he said.

Speaking about cybercafés in this modern era, Muigai openly acknowledged the obsolescence of such businesses as people continue to embrace digital transformation.

“The value of cybercafés is slowly declining. Nowadays people have easy access to the internet so they have no use for cybercafés,” Muigai affirmed.

With fewer customers every day, cybercafés are making less money than ever before. The situation is becoming increasingly helpless as digitalisation takes hold in the modern world and as a result, cybercafé owners find themselves making little to no profit while employees earn a daily wage of no more than Sh300, on a good day.

“My pay depends on the day. For instance, if we make Sh800 in a day, I get paid Sh200, Sh400 goes to the shop and the other Sh200 goes to the owner of the shop. Sometimes, on a bad day, I make only Sh150, and on a really bad day I make Sh50. There are times I don’t make anything at all,” said Muigai.

Nicole Wamae, who used to frequent cybercafés, said, "I used to go to cybercafés a lot. They were great for checking emails, and doing stuff on the internet. But things have changed. Nowadays, it's easier and cheaper to use the internet at home or on my phone. Not many people go to cyber cafes anymore, and…we have printers at home and at work now, and you find nowadays most documents can be shared digitally. Cybercafés are now kind of like a thing of the past.”

Catherine Kivuva, 35, a cyber owner in Kahawa West, confirms that things have changed for cybercafés since the closure of SportPesa and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Right now everyone has fibre at home, so we have less customers browsing. Before Covid, I could get Sh2,000 to Sh2,500 a day just for browsing without [adding income from] photocopying and printing [services] but nowadays to make even Sh1,500 for browsing is hard,” said Ms Kivuva.

“I have had my cyber business since June 2015, but I have seen a fast decline in customer base over the years. Income is now less and it affects my personal life because of expenses. Before I had 3 employees but now I have only one.”

Ms Kivuva went on to say that she used to earn over Sh100,000 a month but things have changed over the years and the money she earns from the business is much less.