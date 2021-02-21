Internet shutdowns in Africa hurting democracy

internet shutdown

 A concept of internet shutdown.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Internet shutdown is described as an intentional disruption of internet or electronic communications, rendering them inaccessible or effectively unusable.
  • With the Covid-19 pandemic pushing more businesses online, an order for internet shutdown, Mr Obegi remarks, has similar economic implications as an electricity blackout.

 Imagine living without the internet for several weeks. While it could be a good social media detox for some, it would be a similar experience with power outage for thousands of Kenyans who depend on connectivity to earn a living.

